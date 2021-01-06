Advertisement

Snow Ends Tonight

Cloud Cover Sticks Around
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the snow comes to an end tonight, continue to give yourself some extra time tonight on the roads especially in areas long I-29 thanks to some of the slush and ice sticking around. Cloud cover will continue heading into Thursday, but temperatures will be fairly mild. Highs will be in the lower 30′s east and the upper 30′s to the west. This will at least help to improve the roads.

By Friday, most of us will still be under the clouds and despite that temperatures will still stay slightly above normal. We’ll be a few degrees cooler in Sioux Falls and only get to the upper 20′s. Lower to mid 30′s will stick around to the west. The weekend will be generally cloudy too with some peaks of sunshine as highs cool down a few more degrees to the mid 20′s to the east and the lower to mid 30′s to the west.

Sunshine returns early next week as temperatures begin to rebound. Highs will be in the lower 40′s along and west of the Missouri. Dry weather will be sticking around too as we continue to avoid any major snow producing systems.

