South Dakota records 6 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

A nurse administers a COVID-19 test in western South Dakota.
A nurse administers a COVID-19 test in western South Dakota.(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in South Dakota as active cases crept upwards Wednesday.

The new deaths bring total deaths in the state to 1,519, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Health officials reported 607 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 101,684. Active cases rose by 353 to 6,387. While this marks the second day of increasing active cases, the number is still around a third the peak saw in late November and early December.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by six to 270. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 9.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 23.5% of ICU beds. Officials say 39.6% of hospital beds and 37.4% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 29,778 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of over 2,500 from Tuesday.

SD Department of Health COVID-19 briefing

South Dakota Department of Health officials hold a briefing on the state’s latest COVID-19 cases. ••• For the latest news happening NOW download the Dakota News Now app. Apple: apple.co/3caX51D Google Play: bit.ly/2vjBnYQ dakotanewsnow.com/

Posted by Dakota News Now on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

