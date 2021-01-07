Advertisement

2 teens arrested in connection to Sioux Falls gas station robbery

Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile suspect was identified but police are looking for help on the others. If you have information, call CrimeStoppers 367-7007.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two teens are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery of a Sioux Falls gas station, police say.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the two suspects, ages 16 and 17, were arrested earlier this week in Sioux Falls.

The two were sought in connection to the Dec. 19 robbery at the Shop ‘N Cart convenience store on N. Minnesota Avenue. Clemens said the two teens, along with two other suspects, entered the store and demanded money. Two were armed with clubs, one had a screwdriver, and another had a taser, police said.

Clemens said one teen was arrested Tuesday near Sycamore Avenue and E. 10th Street, and the other was arrested Wednesday near N. Dakota Avenue and Russell Street.

Police are still working to identify the other two suspects. Investigators previously released surveillance footage from the robbery.

