2021 Media One Funski kicks off Jan 22
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A weekend of winter fun is set to return this month.
The 2021 Media One Funski takes place Jan. 22-23, and registration for events is now open.
The annual event, held each year at Great Bear Recreation Park, is a major fundraiser for the Children’s Inn. It features several outdoor winter competitions, including snow sculptures, skiing, and snow tube races. Since its inception in 1989, the event has raised $950,000 for Children’s Inn.
Final scheduling for some of this year’s events may vary due to COVID-19 operational restrictions.
You can find a full schedule, including details on how to register event, here.
