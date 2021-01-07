Advertisement

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

An historic win and plenty of buzzer-beaters
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Payton Matsui scores twice to help the Aberdeen Wings deliver head coach Scott Langer his NAHL record 603rd career win.

Buzzer beaters reign in the rest of our countdown, starting with Winner’s Elijah Peterson pulling up for the winner against Lennox.

At the Heritage Classic, Western Christian’s Brayden Van Meteran does Dell Rapids in.

White River’s Caelyn VAlandra-Prue navigated through a sea of West Central defenders to deliver an upset victory.

Our top buzzer beater required a heave from Parker Puetz and some brotherly love from Oliver and Kelton Vincent.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a baggie containing meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop in Marion, according...
Traffic stop in Turner County results in drug bust
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
File image
Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Health officials holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sioux Falls Arena
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
A chaotic and dangerous scene in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after Trump supporters and rioters...
Former Tim Johnson aide, political science professors react to capitol riots
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
2 teens arrested in connection to Sioux Falls gas station robbery
Hospital bed (file photo)
South Dakota saw record deaths in November amid pandemic