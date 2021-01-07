Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Payton Matsui scores twice to help the Aberdeen Wings deliver head coach Scott Langer his NAHL record 603rd career win.

Buzzer beaters reign in the rest of our countdown, starting with Winner’s Elijah Peterson pulling up for the winner against Lennox.

At the Heritage Classic, Western Christian’s Brayden Van Meteran does Dell Rapids in.

White River’s Caelyn VAlandra-Prue navigated through a sea of West Central defenders to deliver an upset victory.

Our top buzzer beater required a heave from Parker Puetz and some brotherly love from Oliver and Kelton Vincent.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

