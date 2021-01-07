Advertisement

City of Sioux Falls preparing $100k COVID-19 marketing campaign

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is preparing to roll out $100,000 worth of education material surrounding COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted to put $100,000 into a Coronavirus marketing campaign.

Throughout the pandemic, the City of Sioux Falls has done different types of advertising to inform the general public and doesn’t intend on stopping that anytime soon.

“Where we are at right now in COVID-19 and the pandemic we really feel like the need is there for vaccine education,” said BryAnn Becker Knecht with the Sioux Falls Mayor’s Office.

“I think when this was originally was allocated the thought was we’d have a public campaign around mask-wearing and mitigation and so forth, that ship has kind of sailed. Now, we need to educate people on the ethnicity of the vaccine, and how to get it, where to get it. The fact that there are priorities of people, what those are,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The marketing campaign is currently in the works and the city says the $100,000 will be spent on a website, which will be one of many key factors where people can find important and factual information.

“A large portion of that will go towards ad buys and media placements for our messaging. We’re also going to be doing grassroots efforts as well,” Becker Knecht said.

The city says messaging will be in multiple languages and they will be working with non-profits and other organizations.

Although the vaccine is not yet available to a large portion of the population, this campaign is focused on preparing people to be ready for when it’s their turn.

“We want to encourage people to educate themselves and be patient, but be ready to receive that vaccine when it’s your turn,” Becker Knecht added.

“I think what’s really important for the public to know right now is there is no vaccine available for you. It will be soon, and when that’s available that’s when that campaign will be running to make sure people are ready to receive it and excited to receive it,” said TenHaken.

The city expects the campaign to start in late January or early February.

