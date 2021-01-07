Cloudy Remainder of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While most of us will be under the clouds for today, temperatures won’t be all that bad. As a matter of fact, we’ll generally remain above our normal high for this time of the year which is only in the mid 20′s and above our morning lows which should be down to the upper single digits. More fog is expected to develop tonight and into Friday morning.

Cloud cover will continue again for Friday with highs remaining in the lower to mid 30′s. More fog is likely to develop again Friday night and into Saturday morning. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with better chances for more sunshine coming back by Sunday and especially for Monday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 20′s to the east and the 30′s and above freezing to the west.

Next week will begin with another warm up with more sunshine included. Highs on Monday will be above freezing to the east and even get back to the 40′s in west central South Dakota. Dry conditions are favored for the next several days. Our next chance of snow will come our way on Wednesday night and into Thursday ahead of a cold front that will move through. This will bring some cooler air for the end of next week, but even then temperatures don’t fall dramatically just yet.

