Advertisement

Cloudy Remainder of the Week

Foggy Nights/Mornings Included
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While most of us will be under the clouds for today, temperatures won’t be all that bad. As a matter of fact, we’ll generally remain above our normal high for this time of the year which is only in the mid 20′s and above our morning lows which should be down to the upper single digits. More fog is expected to develop tonight and into Friday morning.

Cloud cover will continue again for Friday with highs remaining in the lower to mid 30′s. More fog is likely to develop again Friday night and into Saturday morning. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with better chances for more sunshine coming back by Sunday and especially for Monday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 20′s to the east and the 30′s and above freezing to the west.

Next week will begin with another warm up with more sunshine included. Highs on Monday will be above freezing to the east and even get back to the 40′s in west central South Dakota. Dry conditions are favored for the next several days. Our next chance of snow will come our way on Wednesday night and into Thursday ahead of a cold front that will move through. This will bring some cooler air for the end of next week, but even then temperatures don’t fall dramatically just yet.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a baggie containing meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop in Marion, according...
Traffic stop in Turner County results in drug bust
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
File image
Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Thursday
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Snow Ends Tonight
Wednesday
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Wintry Precip Moving In