DWU sweeps Concordia at Corn Palace

Pitsch leads women and men win 13th straight
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DU women scored 48 points in the first half and held off Concordia at the finish for an 85-80 win Wednesday night at the Corn Palace. Haidyn Pitsch led the way with 25 points, followed by Izzy Ihnen with 14 and Kaylee Kirk with 13.

The Matt Wilber’s men ripped off their 13th straight after losing their season opener 74-70. Jeffrey Schuch led the Tigers with 20 points, Nick Harden had 17 and Koln Oppold 14. Ace Zorr came off the bench with 11 points.

Both teams play at Midland on Saturday.

