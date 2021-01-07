Former Tim Johnson aide, political science professors react to capitol riots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Certainly a chaotic and dangerous scene in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after Trump supporters and rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Many are calling what happened historic and have questions about security.

Michael Anderson used to work in the capitol as a legislative aid for South Dakota Senator Tim Johnson from 2012 to 2014. He says it isn’t uncommon for there to be peaceful protests throughout the year.

“That’s when folks would come into the lobby as a group and maybe protest members offices or protest certain issues, which I think, you know as with any healthy democracy, peaceful protest is a useful tool for folks...But I don’t think I’ve ever seen or imagined anything this violent,” said Anderson.

He says U.S. capitol security is extremely extensive however, he doesn’t think they were prepared for what happened.

“Something like this with such a sheer number of rioters and protesters, I think capitol police, you know, was just frankly overwhelmed with the amount of people,” said Anderson.

Tim Schorn, an Associate Professor of Political Science At USD calls what happened during the certification of electoral votes historic.

“We went from something that is generally ceremonial to something that encouraged the rioters outside the building and helped to undermine our faith in democracy and the world’s faith in the United States,” said Schorn.

Schorn teaches about other countries’ different political systems.

“It’s just not something you expect to see in the United States. It’s something I expect to see in some of the countries that I study and teach about instead,” said Schorn.

David Wiltse, an Assistant Professor of Political Science at SDSU says after the riots at the capitol, he’s concerned for the health of American democracy.

“When we can’t accept the results of elections. One of the things that democracy requires is that losers accept that and they accept the role of being a loyal opposition. You might disagree, you might fight about policy and other matters, but in the end you acknowledge that your opponent has won,” said Wiltse.

Wiltse says he won’t be surprised if President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20th sparks similar actions.

Schorn believes this could have a long term negative impact on the U.S. globally. That he thinks President-elect Biden will have to address.

“Our friends and allies where democracies have to wonder how stable we are and how committed our president is to the constitutional process,” said Schorn.

“His administration is going to have to allay the fears of our allies and to make it clear to our enemies that we stand as a democractic country committed to constitutional government and that we are dependable and trustworthy,” he added.

