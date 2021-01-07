Levitt at the Falls returning to live concerts this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Levitt at the Park has announced plans to host live and in person concerts this summer.

Last year Organizers had to switch from live concerts, to doing online shows because of the Covid Pandemic.

They do have plans to continue streaming concerts this year, but are excited to have live shows again.

They know that with these live shows, extra precautions are needed to keep everyone safe.

“So right now, we have a plan together in order to limit seating on the lawn, which would be drawing squares where families can be safe and social distance. We’ll be asking people to wear mask, cause that’s part of our city ordinance now and we’ll be doing a lot of extra cleaning. We bought some equipment so that we can come in and spray the public areas, as well as our artist areas to keep people safe.”

While they do have plans for the strictest protocols possible, they plan to keep in contact with city leaders, and adjust them as necessary.

It may be winter now, but that has not stopped members of Levitt at the Falls to start planning for summer, hoping to get live concerts back at the Levitt Shell.

While they would have loved to host in person concerts last year, Covid forced a change of plans.

Some of those changes will carry over into 2021.

“So, I 2020 we created a program called Levitt in your living room. And it was a digital program that allowed people to have an intimate conversation with artist online we will continue that going forward, right now we have plans to continue that through April. Then once we are out on the lawn, we really hope to live-stream some of the concerts,” said Nancy Halverson, Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls.

In order to keep all attendees safe, the concerts will look a little different than before.

With plans to have limited seating on the lawn, squares will be drawn on the grass to encourage social distancing.

Visitors will also be asked to wear masks.

“Even though we are making a plan for the strictest protocol possible. We are going to stay fluid. We will be in constant communication with our city leaders to really talk about what is the best way moving forward,” said Halverson

It’s not just the concert goers that Levitt at the falls wants to keep safe, but also all the many volunteers needed to put on the events.

“We’ll keep our volunteers separated in our information booth and at our snack bar we’ll keep everyone masked obviously we are going to have some cleaners available so we can keep cleaning the surfaces as we need to,” said Laura Mullen, Volunteer Coordinator for Levitt at the Falls.

For more information on Levitt at the Falls click here.

