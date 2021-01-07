LISTEN: Sen. Thune condemns “inexcusable” display of violence at U.S. Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune is condemning the outbreak of violence and rioting at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday calling it “a very unfortunate display, inexcusable.”

Sen. Thune along with the rest of the South Dakota Congressional Delegation took shelter as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Thune spoke out Wednesday night saying “it is important we certify the next President of the United States so that this transfer of power can happen in our country.”

He says he expects there could be fewer objections to the election as the joint session reconvenes.

“I hope the people who stormed the Capitol get the clear message that we won’t be stopped,” said Sen Thune. “It’s time for the madness to stop, we have to end this and start restoring people’s trust in our institutions, the most of which is our democratic elections.”

