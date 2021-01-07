Advertisement

Nutrition center general manager shares types of vitamins to help immune system

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tara Whiting is the general manager of Wayne & Mary’s Nutrition Center in Sioux Falls. The store has two locations, one on Kiwanis Avenue and one on Sycamore Avenue.

Whiting said there are several types of vitamins people can get to help boost their immune system. Some initial research out of Europe is even showing the supplements may help in the fight against COVID-19. Vitamin C is well-known for helping the immune system. It comes in capsules, powder, or gummies.

More research is coming out on Vitamin D deficiency in COVID-19 patients. It’s showing patients with a deficiency are having worse symptoms of COVID-19 than others. Whiting said our bodies usually can make Vitamin D, but the sun has to be out and that doesn’t happen as often during the winter in our region. So she said a supplement might help.

It depends on the person on how much of a certain vitamin people should be taking.

