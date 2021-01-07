Advertisement

Officials release timeline for expected COVID-19 distribution in South Dakota

S.D. Dept of Health chart indicating expected vaccine availability.
S.D. Dept of Health chart indicating expected vaccine availability.(South Dakota Dept. of Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials have shed new light on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health released more information about the vaccination effort in a briefing Wednesday, including an infographic providing estimates about when different segments of the population can expect to receive the vaccine.

According to the chart, the state is currently inoculating people in “Phase 1C” - which includes emergency serve workers and law enforcement personnel. Vaccines for “Phase 1D” are expected to be available sometime in February. This includes several major groups of people, including people with underlying health conditions and people over age 65. Vaccines for the general public are not expected to be available until May.

The Department of Health also released a map showing which health care systems are overseeing vaccine distribution in each county.

As of Wednesday, a total of 29,778 South Dakotans have received a COVID-19 vaccine - 15,888 getting the Moderna vaccine, while 13,789 received the Pfizer inoculation. Malsam-Rysdon said South Dakota is currently leading in the nation in COVID-19 distribution rate.

“We are all about preparing and not panicking,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That preparation has helped us, as well as our experience in other mass vaccination campaigns.”

Both Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton stressed that while vaccines are being administered, COVID-19 remains a health threat. They asked that people continue to monitor their symptoms, stay at home if you are sick, and follow CDC guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Malsam-Rysdon issued a reminder that free at-home COVID-19 testing kits are available to South Dakotans.

SD Department of Health COVID-19 briefing

South Dakota Department of Health officials hold a briefing on the state’s latest COVID-19 cases. ••• For the latest news happening NOW download the Dakota News Now app. Apple: apple.co/3caX51D Google Play: bit.ly/2vjBnYQ dakotanewsnow.com/

Posted by Dakota News Now on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

