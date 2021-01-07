Officials release timeline for expected COVID-19 distribution in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials have shed new light on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health released more information about the vaccination effort in a briefing Wednesday, including an infographic providing estimates about when different segments of the population can expect to receive the vaccine.

According to the chart, the state is currently inoculating people in “Phase 1C” - which includes emergency serve workers and law enforcement personnel. Vaccines for “Phase 1D” are expected to be available sometime in February. This includes several major groups of people, including people with underlying health conditions and people over age 65. Vaccines for the general public are not expected to be available until May.

The Department of Health also released a map showing which health care systems are overseeing vaccine distribution in each county.

A county-by-county map linking #SouthDakota residents to the healthcare system(s) charged in overseeing #COVID19 #vaccine distribution and administration in their area is available at https://t.co/csB8DptOMh. pic.twitter.com/2HxpG4oshs — Department of Health (@SDDOH) January 6, 2021

As of Wednesday, a total of 29,778 South Dakotans have received a COVID-19 vaccine - 15,888 getting the Moderna vaccine, while 13,789 received the Pfizer inoculation. Malsam-Rysdon said South Dakota is currently leading in the nation in COVID-19 distribution rate.

“We are all about preparing and not panicking,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That preparation has helped us, as well as our experience in other mass vaccination campaigns.”

Both Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton stressed that while vaccines are being administered, COVID-19 remains a health threat. They asked that people continue to monitor their symptoms, stay at home if you are sick, and follow CDC guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Malsam-Rysdon issued a reminder that free at-home COVID-19 testing kits are available to South Dakotans.

