Advertisement

Police arrest Sioux Falls man after alleged carjacking

Jimmie Moore Jr.
Jimmie Moore Jr.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect is behind bars after Sioux Falls police say he stole a vehicle before passing out a short time later at a nearby gas station.

Thirty-three-year-old Jimmie Dwayne Moore Jr. was arrested Thursday morning for grand theft, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and DWI, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The robbery took place around 2 a.m. outside the 18th Amendment Sports Bar on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Clemens said the 31-year-old victim was grabbing something from his SUV when Moore came up to him, pushed him aside, and got into the vehicle. The victim tried to get him out, but Moore pushed him down then drove away.

The victim called police. As he was talking with an officer, another officer spotted the SUV parked outside a gas station at 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue. Clemens said police found the Moore passed out inside the vehicle.

No damage was done to the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a baggie containing meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop in Marion, according...
Traffic stop in Turner County results in drug bust
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
File image
Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Health officials holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sioux Falls Arena
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
A chaotic and dangerous scene in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after Trump supporters and rioters...
Former Tim Johnson aide, political science professors react to capitol riots
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
2 teens arrested in connection to Sioux Falls gas station robbery
Hospital bed (file photo)
South Dakota saw record deaths in November amid pandemic