Police arrest Sioux Falls man after alleged carjacking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect is behind bars after Sioux Falls police say he stole a vehicle before passing out a short time later at a nearby gas station.

Thirty-three-year-old Jimmie Dwayne Moore Jr. was arrested Thursday morning for grand theft, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and DWI, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The robbery took place around 2 a.m. outside the 18th Amendment Sports Bar on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Clemens said the 31-year-old victim was grabbing something from his SUV when Moore came up to him, pushed him aside, and got into the vehicle. The victim tried to get him out, but Moore pushed him down then drove away.

The victim called police. As he was talking with an officer, another officer spotted the SUV parked outside a gas station at 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue. Clemens said police found the Moore passed out inside the vehicle.

No damage was done to the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.