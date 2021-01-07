Selland Named Athlete of the Month in the Summit League

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State’s Myah Selland was selected as the Summit League’s December Female Athlete of the Month, announced by the league office Wednesday.Selland started all seven games for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 29.4 minutes throughout the month of December. She shot 50 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Selland registered three double-doubles throughout the month. She scored in double figures in all seven contest, including two 20-plus point performances.Selland led the Jackrabbits in wins over then 18th-ranked Gonzaga (75-72, OT) and then-No. 20 Missouri State (60-52). In the win over Montana State, she recorded career-bests of 27 points and 12 rebounds. At Missouri State, Selland posted a season-best six assists and four steals.

Selland has earned three Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors this season (Dec. 7, 21 and 28). This is her first time being named Athlete of the Month.

