Sioux Falls Winter Carnival returns Feb. 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival is set to return next month, though there will be a few changes to this year’s event due to the coronavirus.

This year’s carnival takes place Feb. 6-14. Events will be held at several different locations around the city, but some events will be virtual this year.

Proceeds from the event benefit to the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

You can find more details, including a timeline of events, here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.