Sioux Falls Winter Carnival returns Feb. 6
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival is set to return next month, though there will be a few changes to this year’s event due to the coronavirus.
This year’s carnival takes place Feb. 6-14. Events will be held at several different locations around the city, but some events will be virtual this year.
Proceeds from the event benefit to the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.
You can find more details, including a timeline of events, here.
