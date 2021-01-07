Advertisement

Sioux Falls Winter Carnival returns Feb. 6

2021 Sioux Falls Winter Carnival logo
2021 Sioux Falls Winter Carnival logo(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival is set to return next month, though there will be a few changes to this year’s event due to the coronavirus.

This year’s carnival takes place Feb. 6-14. Events will be held at several different locations around the city, but some events will be virtual this year.

Proceeds from the event benefit to the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

You can find more details, including a timeline of events, here.

