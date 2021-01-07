Advertisement

Someone You Should Know: A Handcrafted Commitment

Sioux Falls woman makes 2020 temperature blanket
By Kelsie Passolt
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most people probably want to forget the year 2020, but a Sioux Falls woman found a way to make a keepsake that has nothing to do with the pandemic.

Even the coldest days are now keeping Sharron Castle warm and snug.

“I’m making a temperature blanket and what it is, to start a temperature blanket, you need to pick out 10 colors of yarn that you want to use, so you can divide the temperature from 0 to 100. And the way I did it is every 10 degrees is a certain color. So, if today was 20 I’d use that color and if tomorrow gets to be 30, I’d have a different color in there. So you will see, it’s all different colors,” says Sharron.

Stitch after stitch, row after row, through color the blanket tells a story of the temperature outside in Sioux Falls each day of 2020, from January 1 to December 31.

“And then it went into summer and I chose green because the grass is green and tan because of the beach,” Sharron says as she shows the blanket.

Unlike most stories, the end of this one is similar to how it began.

“The colors that I just finished with are the ones that I started with. You can see off of the first month (January) and the last month (December,) the colors are almost the same.”

Sharron worked on the temperature blanket all year long after getting the idea in 2019.

“I had heard about it late in the fall and the closer it got to the end of the year… I thought that would be a good time to start. A friend who had already made one encouraged me to start it so I did, you can knit or crochet,” Sharron explains. She continues, “It’s easy, because it takes me about 20 minutes, so I do my two rows and put it down, sometimes I’m a day behind, but that’s all.”

She would knit two rows for each day. Multiply that by the 366 days we had in 2020 and that’s more than 730 rows.

“That’s why it got to be 8 feet long,” she says.

In order to do all this, she had to keep track of the daily temperature in Sioux Falls all of 2020.

“I always watch the news sometime during the day and when Phil gives us 4 or 5 days in a row, then I jot those down on my little book that I keep. So, get up in the morning, if I’m going to knit then I look and see what temperature it was yesterday, if that’s the day that I’m on, do my two rows then I’m done with that for the day,” Sharron explains.

We started looking up days in her notes, like the extra one we had during the leap year on February 29, an extra warm day, which you might not recall.

“Temperature was 56, color was white,” Sharron says.

This turned out to be another activity Sharron could do at home during the pandemic. She encourages others to give it a try.

“Anybody who likes to knit, I think it’s something you can take on, and if you can start and if you don’t like it, or just go for 30 or 60 days and understand how the colors, how the temperature makes a difference in what you’re knitting.” Sharron adds, “I’m happy with it. I knew it’d be colorful because I had ten colors available but, nothin’ to it.”

Sharron has known how to knit almost all her life. She learned when she was a girl, about 10 or 12 years old.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a baggie containing meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop in Marion, according...
Traffic stop in Turner County results in drug bust
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
File image
Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Health officials holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sioux Falls Arena
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
A chaotic and dangerous scene in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after Trump supporters and rioters...
Former Tim Johnson aide, political science professors react to capitol riots
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
2 teens arrested in connection to Sioux Falls gas station robbery
Hospital bed (file photo)
South Dakota saw record deaths in November amid pandemic