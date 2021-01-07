South Dakota saw record deaths in November amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw a record number of deaths in November as COVID-19 deaths spiked in the state, according to a new report.

The South Dakota Department of Health released its provisional mortality report for January-November 2020 on Thursday. It showed deaths in the state began rising sharply higher in October as coronavirus-related deaths in the state began to surge.

Officials reported 1,427 deaths in November, and a death rate of 161.3 per 100,000 people - both shattering records from Department of Health data, which dates back to 1960. Prior to the pandemic, the highest single-month death total in the state was 759 in January of 2017, while the highest death rate in a single month was 115.3 in January of 1972.

Data showing total deaths by month in South Dakota dating back to 2010. The full report includes data back to 1960. (South Dakota Dept. of Health)

Of the November 2020 deaths, 622 were coronavirus-related, according to the report. It did not include data for December. Through November, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the state, behind only heart disease and cancer.

The report also shows COVID-19 disproportionately affected Native American populations. The death rate due to COVID-19 for American Indian/Non-Hispanic people in South Dakota was 215 per 100,000 people - nearly double the White/Non-Hispanic rate of 129.5 per 100,000.

COVID-19 was also significantly deadlier for older populations, as health officials have previously reported. Of the 1,119 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota through November, nearly 92% were over the age of 60. Over half - 57% - were over age 80.

COVID-19 deaths by age and ethnicity, according to the Dept. of Health. (South Dakota Dept. of Health)

Men had a slightly higher death rate from the disease compared to women - 130 per 100,000, compared to 122.9 per 100,000 for women.

Eighty-three South Dakotans who previously tested positive for COVID-19 died of causes not related to the disease in 2020, according to the report.

The report also included data for influenza-related deaths dating back to 2010. South Dakota had 18 influenza deaths in 2020. The state saw a peak in influenza deaths in 2018 with 50, while only two were reported in 2010.

Officials noted that data from the report is provisional and subject to change. Read the full DOH report here.

