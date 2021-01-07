State of the art rock wall gym opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Frontier Climbing has opened a brand new, state of the art rock wall climbing gym in Sioux Falls.

The facility offers climbing routes for everyone, from beginners to experts.

In addition to the more than 10,000 square foot rock climbing gym, Frontier offers its members a 24-hour fitness center and CrossFit classes.

However, if you want to only climb for an afternoon you can do that too, just simply walk in and Frontier’s staff will set you up with everything you need to get on the walls.

For more information on memberships, as well as rock climbing, check out Frontier Climbing’s website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.