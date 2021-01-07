USD professor weighs in on violence at nation’s capitol

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Professor Julia Hellwege is a political science professor at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She said Wednesday was certainly historical. Trump supporters and rioters stormed the capitol building in Washington D.C. Vice President Mike Pence and members of the House and Senate were forced to take cover as they rushed past armed officers. Four people died Wednesday, one of them was shot and the other three died from separate medical emergencies.

Hellwege said she was surprised at the lack of security at the capitol and the preparedness for the event. She said multiple pieces of evidence showed that certain groups were going to be at the event.

Professor Hellwege said Congress did the right thing by staying through the night to confirm the electoral college votes from each state.

“As we’re seeing democracy torn apart at its fabric, what we need to do is continue to hold on to the democratic principles.That means that the show must go on,” she said.

