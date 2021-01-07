Advertisement

USD professor weighs in on violence at nation’s capitol

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Professor Julia Hellwege is a political science professor at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She said Wednesday was certainly historical. Trump supporters and rioters stormed the capitol building in Washington D.C. Vice President Mike Pence and members of the House and Senate were forced to take cover as they rushed past armed officers. Four people died Wednesday, one of them was shot and the other three died from separate medical emergencies.

Hellwege said she was surprised at the lack of security at the capitol and the preparedness for the event. She said multiple pieces of evidence showed that certain groups were going to be at the event.

Professor Hellwege said Congress did the right thing by staying through the night to confirm the electoral college votes from each state.

“As we’re seeing democracy torn apart at its fabric, what we need to do is continue to hold on to the democratic principles.That means that the show must go on,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a baggie containing meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop in Marion, according...
Traffic stop in Turner County results in drug bust
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
File image
Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Health officials holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sioux Falls Arena
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
A chaotic and dangerous scene in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after Trump supporters and rioters...
Former Tim Johnson aide, political science professors react to capitol riots
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
2 teens arrested in connection to Sioux Falls gas station robbery
Hospital bed (file photo)
South Dakota saw record deaths in November amid pandemic