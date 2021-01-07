Wings are soaring to best season yet with great leadership

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings are defending Robertson Cup champs from 2019... And they might just have their best team yet under Scott Langer who just set the N-A-H-L record with 603 wins.

And it happened to be their 17th win in 18 games over Bismarck 3-1 at the Odde. Despite winning 14 straight to start the season, the team has still managed to win in a wide variety of ways. And that makes the Head Coach and General Manager very happy to see his club have the ability to get it done regardless of the circumstances.

”Yes so far we’ve found many different ways to win a hockey game you’re right. We’ve faced adversity during our games and our guys have dealt with it really well. They’ve utilized their 1st period or maybe just the 3rd period, they’ve just found a way to get it done. There’s going to be bumps in the road, there has to be, this is junior hockey. These are good teams we play against. I feel that when we hit these bumps we have the leadership group in that locker room to get us back going,” says Langer.

That hasn’t happened often during the course of their great season. The Wings are out-scoring their opponents 85-25 in 18 games. They get a 12 day break before taking the ice again on January 14th. We’ll have more on Langer’s historic 603rd win tomorrow night on Dakota News Now.

