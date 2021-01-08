Advertisement

2020 ties for warmest year on record

The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.
The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - 2020 is tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record.

This is according a press release to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The group also notes 2010 through last year was the warmest decade in history.

Although the Northern Hemisphere had higher-than-usual temperatures in 2020, sections of the Southern Hemisphere experienced below-average temperatures.

That was due to La Nina conditions that emerged during the latter half of the year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Right-wing extremists vow to return to D.C. for inauguration
FILE
Noem says she ordered filing of marijuana lawsuit
For every life claimed by the disease, there are many more still here dealing with the loss.
Big Bend family devastated by COVID-19
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Matthew Bernard Weldon
Police: Sioux Falls man strangled, cut girlfriend

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
MN COVID
Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths Saturday
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered