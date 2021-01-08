Advertisement

6 restaurants compete in 3rd annual Hartford Area Burger Battle Challenge

By Scott Engen
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Third Annual Hartford Area Burger Battle Challenge is going on now through the end of January.

The competition, sponsored by the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce, has become a local favorite.

Hartford area restaurants Stomping Grounds, Main Street Humboldt Bar, Big J’s Roadhouse, The Goat Bar and Grill, The Dugout Sports Bar and Grill, and Hartford Steak Company are facing off.

Hartford Steak Co. has won the competition the first two years.

You get to be the judge, all you have to do is visit the participating restaurants and try their competition burger. All burgers are available to go.

The restaurant will give you a scorecard, which you can fill out and judge their burger on the listed categories.

In addition, you can post a picture of your burger on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and tag #HartfordBurgerBattle to enter into a weekly drawing for $25 Hartford Bucks, which can be used at any Hartford or Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Member business.

At the end of January, the burger with the highest average score wins claim to the “Best Burger in the Hartford Area.”

