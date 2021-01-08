A new home for DWU’s School of Business, Innovation and Leadership
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wesleyan University is looking to meet a growing need for leaders in South Dakota.
Construction has started on a new building to house the “School of Business, Innovation and Leadership.”
The 30,000+ square-foot building will include meeting spaces, board rooms, idea labs, and an “Institute for Rural Development.”
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.