Clouds Begin to Clear for Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our weather pattern hasn’t changed much lately and yet again that means we’ll be dealing with some more patchy fog tonight and into Sunday morning.

While the clouds will slowly be clearing through the day Sunday from west to east, we won’t really get to enjoy a full day or at least a few hours worth of sunshine until Monday. Much warmer air will build into the region beginning next week with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 30′s to even some lower 40′s to the east with mid to upper 40′s moving in from the west. This will result in more snow melting.

A cold front will move through the region by Wednesday night and into Thursday which will create breezy conditions and bring a slight chance of a rain/snow mix to the area. This will drop our temperatures to the lower 20′s for highs by the end of next week and the beginning of next weekend and will bring another round of cloudy days to close out next week and begin next weekend. Otherwise, there isn’t much precipitation in the forecast.

