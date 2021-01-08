Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With an Amazon Fulfillment Center coming to the Northern Sioux Falls area in the next couple of years, some area businesses are now preparing for the internet marketplace to be in their back yard.

Vanilla Bean Kings has been selling their products on Amazon since 2015, and over the last couple of years, their business has grown around 300% per year. Owner Taylor Ernster attributes that growth to Amazon.

“We usually have 1,000-1,100 orders from Amazon a day. We got started as a part-time kind of a side gig, and it grew into what it is now. We have three full-time employees and three part-time employees,” Ernster said.

Ernster says about 80% of their business is done through Amazon.com, and also believes that having a fulfillment center close by will not only help his business but customers as well.

“One, we’ll have our inbound shipments chick-in sooner, it’ll be cheaper because it is closer, and then two, the customers will also get their orders sooner,” he added.

However, Vanilla Bean Kings isn’t the only local business benefitting from Amazon.

“There are actually a number of local companies that rely heavily on Amazon to help grow their business, so I think having that larger presence in Sioux Falls can’t be really anything but an advantage,” said Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business.

As of now, not many answers are available as to what operations will be done inside this new fulfillment center, however, it has the potential to be a benefit for more locally owned businesses in the future.

“We are learning more about what’s actually going to be distributed from this fulfillment center, and the latest from Amazon is these are going to be small items so these will be things like books, electronics, and toys. It’s important to keep in mind that Amazon distributes locally owned products,” Schwan said.

Thanks to Amazon’s business, Vanilla Bean Kings is now expanding into a 10,000 square foot new building.

“We’re expecting some really good things to happen once we get into that facility and get everything going,” said Ernster.

Amazon says their facility in Sioux Falls is set to be complete sometime in 2022.

