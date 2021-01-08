Advertisement

Health officials holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sioux Falls Arena

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is holding a “points of dispensing” (POD) clinic at the Sioux Falls Arena for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The POD clinic is helping streamline the vaccination of priority groups. Those in Phase 1 Group C, were receiving their vaccination on Thursday, in accordance with the South Dakota Department of Health’s vaccination plan. This priority group includes Law Enforcement Officers, Correctional Officers EMS, and other health care workers.

MORE: South Dakota reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, 448 new cases Thursday

For more information on when the next groups will be vaccinated visit doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/.

As of 11:30 am Thursday, 31,473 South Dakotans have received the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a baggie containing meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop in Marion, according...
Traffic stop in Turner County results in drug bust
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
File image
Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
Hartford business among those looking forward to Amazon
A chaotic and dangerous scene in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after Trump supporters and rioters...
Former Tim Johnson aide, political science professors react to capitol riots
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
2 teens arrested in connection to Sioux Falls gas station robbery
Hospital bed (file photo)
South Dakota saw record deaths in November amid pandemic