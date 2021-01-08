Health officials holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sioux Falls Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is holding a “points of dispensing” (POD) clinic at the Sioux Falls Arena for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The POD clinic is helping streamline the vaccination of priority groups. Those in Phase 1 Group C, were receiving their vaccination on Thursday, in accordance with the South Dakota Department of Health’s vaccination plan. This priority group includes Law Enforcement Officers, Correctional Officers EMS, and other health care workers.

MORE: South Dakota reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, 448 new cases Thursday

For more information on when the next groups will be vaccinated visit doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/.

As of 11:30 am Thursday, 31,473 South Dakotans have received the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.