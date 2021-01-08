Minnesota restaurants and bars indoor service to start again Monday

Luverne, MN. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota has said that bars and restaurants will be reopening for indoor service next Monday, albeit with a few conditions.

While many restaurants have been able to make it through the Pandemic, they had to change how they operate.

Some restaurants decided closing was the best option, to pursue other avenues.

“We decided to close the restaurant for reasons, that we knew this business would thrive a little bit more in the Pandemic,” said Skyler Hoiland, Owner of Bluestem Catering.

The BlueStem restaurant was in Luverne Minnesota, but the owner decided the best option last year was to close down and focus on his catering company.

While he doesn’t own a restaurant anymore, he knows that indoor dining, is a big deal not just for the restaurants, but for the people of Luverne as well.

“We can drive 20 miles and go out to eat no problem so for us here, we are a short distance away in Luverne Minnesota and going out to eat we can’t wait to get that revenue back into the community. That’s the most important thing,” said Hoiland

While restaurants are excited to being getting that extra revenue from customers dining in, they will have several precautions in place.

“Doing 6 feet apart, 50 percent capacity, closing at 10 O’clock and then all of our extra sanitizing of everything after each customer,” said Shaila Peil, Manager of Hickory Lodge Bar and Grill.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.