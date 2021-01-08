Advertisement

Native American inmates donate unused funds to Children’s Inn

(KSFY)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of South Dakota prison inmates is making a difference in the Sioux Falls community.

That group is the “Lakota - Dakota - Nakota Spiritual Group” which represents the Native American men incarcerated inside the prison.

Due to COVID-19, the group was unable to hold its powwow this year but they still wanted to do something with the $500 they earned for it.

The group donated it to the Children’s Inn here in Sioux Falls.

“Learning to give is important and even if you don’t have much to give, that’s what it talks about is not what’s given but what you can, so when these guys can give that they can, that makes them a better citizen, prepares them to return to society, makes them less likely to re-offend,” said South Dakota State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young.

The group says they chose the Children’s Inn because the Native American community is no stranger to domestic abuse and the needs that those organizations face.

