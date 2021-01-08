Advertisement

Noem says she ordered filing of marijuana lawsuit

FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
FILE((Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP))
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an executive order signed and released Friday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she directed the filing of the lawsuit against Amendment A, which legalizes recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

The order is in response to an argument by the defendants in the case, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws and the Secretary of State.

They argue the plaintiffs in the case, South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom do not have the standing to file the lawsuit. They want the case dismissed.

The executive order says Noem directed South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller to commence the Amendment A litigation on her behalf.

According to the executive order, Noem says the state constitution grants her powers as governor to support and defend the constitution.

Noem says the initiative process used to place Amendment A on the November ballot was not proper and violated the procedures laid out in the state constitution.

The lawsuit was filed by Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom in November in Hughes County.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege the amendment changes more than one subject and revises the constitution rather than amending it.

The amendment passed in the Nov. 3 election with 54% of South Dakotans voting in favor. Another ballot question legalizing medical marijuana passed by an even larger margin - with just under 70% of voter approval.

MORE: Read the full Executive Order here

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Right-wing extremists vow to return to D.C. for inauguration
For every life claimed by the disease, there are many more still here dealing with the loss.
Big Bend family devastated by COVID-19
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Matthew Bernard Weldon
Police: Sioux Falls man strangled, cut girlfriend

Latest News

MN COVID
Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths Saturday
AP
Police investigate fatal crash in Madison
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths Saturday
Community Blood Bank kicks off Heroes Behind the Badges event
Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive sets donation record
Cameras in stores and homes helping police solve crimes
How surveillance cameras help local police