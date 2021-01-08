Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls man strangled, cut girlfriend

Matthew Bernard Weldon
Matthew Bernard Weldon(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he strangled and cut his girlfriend overnight.

Sioux Falls Police say they received a report from the hospital of a woman who’s wrist had been cut with a large knife.

Police discovered she and her boyfriend had an argument and that he hit her a couple of times. Police say the suspect then strangled her and eventually grabbed a knife. They say he started swinging the knife and cut the victim’s wrist in the process.

Police say the suspect dropped her off at the hospital and returned to their apartment where he was arrested.

34-year-old Matthew Bernard Weldon is facing aggravated assault domestic, false imprisonment, possession of marijuana, and paraphernalia charges.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Right-wing extremists vow to return to D.C. for inauguration
FILE
Noem says she ordered filing of marijuana lawsuit
For every life claimed by the disease, there are many more still here dealing with the loss.
Big Bend family devastated by COVID-19
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested

Latest News

MN COVID
Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths Saturday
AP
Police investigate fatal crash in Madison
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths Saturday
Community Blood Bank kicks off Heroes Behind the Badges event
Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive sets donation record
Cameras in stores and homes helping police solve crimes
How surveillance cameras help local police