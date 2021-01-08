Police: Sioux Falls man strangled, cut girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he strangled and cut his girlfriend overnight.

Sioux Falls Police say they received a report from the hospital of a woman who’s wrist had been cut with a large knife.

Police discovered she and her boyfriend had an argument and that he hit her a couple of times. Police say the suspect then strangled her and eventually grabbed a knife. They say he started swinging the knife and cut the victim’s wrist in the process.

Police say the suspect dropped her off at the hospital and returned to their apartment where he was arrested.

34-year-old Matthew Bernard Weldon is facing aggravated assault domestic, false imprisonment, possession of marijuana, and paraphernalia charges.

