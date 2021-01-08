Redfield hospital names new CEO

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield has a new leader.

Karen Sjurseth began her duties as the new CEO of the hospital this week.

Redfield CMH is an Avera Partner in Health facility in the Avera St. Luke’s Region.

Sjurseth and her family relocated to Redfield from Grand Rapids, Minnesota where she most recently served as the Director of Imaging at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.

Sjurseth has her Master’s degree in Health Care Administration and is working on her Doctorate in Health Administration.

“Karen has great enthusiasm for rural health care and she’ll be a great asset for the patients, staff and community of Redfield,” said Tom Snyder, Avera St. Luke’s Vice President of Network Operations & LTC.

Snyder had been serving as interim CEO at Community Memorial Hospital.

