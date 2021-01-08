Advertisement

Redfield hospital names new CEO

Karen Sjurseth began her duties as the new CEO of Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield this...
Karen Sjurseth began her duties as the new CEO of Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield this week.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield has a new leader.

Karen Sjurseth began her duties as the new CEO of the hospital this week.

Redfield CMH is an Avera Partner in Health facility in the Avera St. Luke’s Region.

Sjurseth and her family relocated to Redfield from Grand Rapids, Minnesota where she most recently served as the Director of Imaging at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.

Sjurseth has her Master’s degree in Health Care Administration and is working on her Doctorate in Health Administration.

“Karen has great enthusiasm for rural health care and she’ll be a great asset for the patients, staff and community of Redfield,” said Tom Snyder, Avera St. Luke’s Vice President of Network Operations & LTC.

Snyder had been serving as interim CEO at Community Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Right-wing extremists vow to return to D.C. for inauguration
FILE
Noem says she ordered filing of marijuana lawsuit
For every life claimed by the disease, there are many more still here dealing with the loss.
Big Bend family devastated by COVID-19
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Matthew Bernard Weldon
Police: Sioux Falls man strangled, cut girlfriend

Latest News

MN COVID
Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths Saturday
AP
Police investigate fatal crash in Madison
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths Saturday
Community Blood Bank kicks off Heroes Behind the Badges event
Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive sets donation record
Cameras in stores and homes helping police solve crimes
How surveillance cameras help local police