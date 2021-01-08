Scott Langer makes NAHL history with Aberdeen Wings

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ask Aberdeen Wings Head Coach Scott Langer about his accomplishments through his 17 seasons of coaching in the NAHL, and he’ll respond like any veteran coach, focused only on the next game ahead.

“During the way, I really don’t think about it. I don’t look at standings, I don’t look at stats, and I certainly don’t follow my wins.” Langer said.

But Langer and the Wings had plenty to celebrate Saturday night, as he set a new record for most wins in the leage at 603, following a win over Bismarck. Wings Forward Clayton Cosentino said even if Langer didn’t emphasize it beforehand, the team knew how important of a game it was for their coach.

“Given that our careers maybe 120 games max, and he’s won 603, which is pretty insane. It’s pretty electric and we all wanted to do it for him.” Cosentino said.

And it isn’t luck getting to that milestone. Wings Center Cade Neilson said Langer has a well-established reputation in the league for the way he runs his teams. But the work always pays off.

“Everyone buys in. I think it’s very clear what his status is in this league, even before the 603. So, I think everyone comes in well prepared, knowing exactly what he expects out of us.” Neilson said.

As the final horn rang out Saturday night, the stands at the Odde Ice Arena stayed just as packed as the first puck drop, celebrating Langer’s accomplishment.

“Nobody seemed to leave. And they all stayed and honored it, and was very grateful for that.” Langer said.

And now that he’s had some time to soak it all in, Langer’s ready to move on with this year’s Wings team, aiming again at bringing home the Robertson Cup.

“I think back, from day one in 2004, coaching my first game. And all the players along the way that’ve helped me accomplish this goal. I really owe it to them and the people that have surrounded me and helped me be successful.”

