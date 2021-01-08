Sioux Falls Skyforce not playing 2020-21 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce will not participate in the upcoming G League season and won’t be joining the bubble.

The Miami Heat released the statement citing the quick turnaround from its run to the NBA finals and the 2020-21 season.

“After our run to the NBA Finals and with the quick turnaround to the 2020-21 season, we made the decision to not participate in the upcoming G League single-site restart,” said HEAT Senior Vice President, Basketball Operations/General Manager Andy Elisburg.

Elisburg says they plan to resume play in Sioux Falls as soon as they are able to return.

“In the meantime, we will continue to support local basketball and youth in Sioux Falls and the greater South Dakota community as we prepare to return to have Skyforce basketball in the Pentagon,” said Skyforce Owner/President Mike Heineman.

The NBA G League will start the 2020-21 season in February at a single-site location near Orlando, Florida.

