South Dakota reports decrease in active cases, 448 new COVID-19 cases

(KSFY)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 102,580, 95,783 of which have recovered. Active cases decreased by 834 to 5,241 Friday

Current hospitalizations also decreased Friday to 247. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 8.9% of the state’s hospital beds and 24.5% of ICU beds. Officials say 36.8% of hospital beds and 29% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 5,851 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,556. On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health released a report on mortality rates and causes of death for 2020.

The report shows COVID-19 as the third-highest cause of death for South Dakota residents, just under cancer and heart disease. November was the month with the most deaths. According to the report, 622 of 1,427 deaths were due to COVID-19.

According to health officials, 33,644 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

