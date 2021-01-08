Thursday HS basketball highlights from 5 games including Roosevelt boys and O’Gorman, Washington, West Central and SFC girls

SIOUX FALLS and HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Roosevelt and O’Gorman split in the throwback doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon Thursday night. The Riders went on a 28-5 win starting in the 2nd quarter and went on to beat the Knights 68-46. And in the nightcap, #3AA O’Gorman got 15 points from Hannah Ronsiek and 13 from Izzy Moore in their 57-44 win.

At the Washington gym, Sydni Schetnan had 14 points/10 rebound and her teammate Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 16 points and 17 rebounds as the top-ranked Warriors in Class “AA” broke open a close game at half-time and beat Watertown 57-32. In Hartford, the West Central girls beat Tea Area 71-56 despite 27 points from Katie Vasecka. Cassidy Siemonsma led the 2nd-ranked Trojans in Class “A” with 22 points. And at the SF Christian gym, Lexi Unruh scored the first 13 points for the Chargers and they went on to beat Canistota 57-37. Unruh had 20 at half-time and 26 points for the game as the #5A Chargers remain unbeaten for the season.

