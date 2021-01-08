Vaccine rollout progresses in Northeastern South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Distribution for COVID-19 vaccines began in Brown County right before Christmas. Now as both Avera and Sanford continue to vaccinate those in the state’s priority groups, they’re hoping to educate people about the long road ahead.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard, 1,598 vaccine doses have been distributed in Brown County as of Thursday. Avera St. Luke’s Vaccine Coordinator Tess Moeller said while vaccination in the first three stages of the state’s rollout plan has gone well so far, they’re still making plans for the next groups down the road.

“As we look into that population that is the immunocompromised, the 65 and older, there’s a lot of logistics that go into that. So planning stages are also happening while we’re getting those first three phases done.” Moeller said.

And along with that continues the effort of educating everyone on the safety of each vaccine, and vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible to receive it. Kila LeGrand, Director of Nursing and Clinical Services, said staff at Sanford Aberdeen have been working to make sure that information is getting out to their faculty and the public.

“Internally with staff, I think everybody’s been very receptive. They’ve accepted the information. Kind of made their own decisions on an individual basis.” LeGrand said.

Both said each health system is working to make sure as many of their staff opt-in to get vaccinated as they can, and said that setting an example for those yet to receive it will be important in ending the pandemic.

“We’re the ones to go first, so we encourage our colleagues, our peers in the community, as well as our family members to choose to opt to get this.” Moeller said.

“Not only do they believe in it, but that sets a really good example for not only the other staff around them, but the general public and the patients that see them on a daily basis.” LeGrand said.

