Big Bend family devastated by COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For many of those fortunate to have not been personally affected by COVID-19, the COVID numbers are just that, numbers. But there’s a person behind each and every one of those statistics.

And for every life claimed by the disease, there are many more still here dealing with the loss. Few people have a story of loss more profound than one woman from the community of Big Bend on the Crow Creek Sioux Reservation.

COVID hit the community in mid-June, when many community members, including Marice Ashley, ended up testing positive for COVID.

“I have three grown children, and they were very frightened,” said Ashley.

She never felt any symptoms. Unfortunately, COVID continued to spread and took the lives of five of her loved ones.

“It swept through here like wildfire,” said Ashley.

It started June 27th, when her brother-in-law Ken Jewett passed away from COVID. He was 56 years old. Then July 2nd, her 38-year-old nephew, Wesley Fire Cloud, Jr. Just a few days later on July 6, her 34-year-old cousin, Randolph His Law. On August 22, her 55-year-old sister Ethel Left Hand Bull also passed from COVID.

Months went by and the family thought their loss was over when 48-year-old sister Leatrice Seaboy, a two-time cancer survivor, caught COVID. She passed away on Dec. 21st.

“My family has been through a lot because of the virus and I don’t wish it on anyone,” said Ashley.

Ashley hopes by sharing her story more people will take precautions.

“That can set the example for people to take this serious and quit calling it a hoax or not taking masks serious because people are now kind of getting lax,” said Ashley.

Her number one message is that she believes what happened to her family could have been prevented.

“None of this that happened here had to happen. One person got it and then that person didn’t quarantine or I’m not even sure. I don’t know how I got it because I did what I was supposed to do,” said Ashley.

When made more widely available she hopes everyone will get the COVID-19 vaccine. As it’s a sign of hope for her and her family during these dark times.

