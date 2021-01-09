Advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington Sweeps Rival Roosevelt, SF Christian Rallies Past Watertown

Top-Ranked Warriors Win 76-69, #2 Chargers Prevail 67-56
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first time the Washington and Roosevelt boy’s basketball teams met the Warriors won 63-62 on a full court pass and layup just before the buzzer, a play that would make Sportscenter’s Top Ten.

The top-ranked team in AA didn’t need any such heroics in the rematch on Friday night as they won in the Rider gym 76-69. In other action Class A’s second ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers rallied from down 33-28 at half to defeat visiting Watertown 67-56.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Right-wing extremists vow to return to D.C. for inauguration
FILE
Noem says she ordered filing of marijuana lawsuit
For every life claimed by the disease, there are many more still here dealing with the loss.
Big Bend family devastated by COVID-19
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Matthew Bernard Weldon
Police: Sioux Falls man strangled, cut girlfriend

Latest News

SDSU women beat Western Illinois 71-61 on 1-8-21
Aaron Johnston Gets 500th Career Win As Jackrabbits Sweep Western Illinois In Doubleheader
Vs. Bemidji State on 1-8-21
Northern State Baffles Bemidji State
From 1-8-21
Sioux Falls Stops Upper Iowa
From Augustana men's 72-67 defeat on 1-8-21
Mankato Hands Augustana First Loss