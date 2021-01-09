BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington Sweeps Rival Roosevelt, SF Christian Rallies Past Watertown
Top-Ranked Warriors Win 76-69, #2 Chargers Prevail 67-56
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first time the Washington and Roosevelt boy’s basketball teams met the Warriors won 63-62 on a full court pass and layup just before the buzzer, a play that would make Sportscenter’s Top Ten.
The top-ranked team in AA didn’t need any such heroics in the rematch on Friday night as they won in the Rider gym 76-69. In other action Class A’s second ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers rallied from down 33-28 at half to defeat visiting Watertown 67-56.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.