BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington Sweeps Rival Roosevelt, SF Christian Rallies Past Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first time the Washington and Roosevelt boy’s basketball teams met the Warriors won 63-62 on a full court pass and layup just before the buzzer, a play that would make Sportscenter’s Top Ten.

The top-ranked team in AA didn’t need any such heroics in the rematch on Friday night as they won in the Rider gym 76-69. In other action Class A’s second ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers rallied from down 33-28 at half to defeat visiting Watertown 67-56.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

