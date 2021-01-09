Connor Libis Sets Dell Rapids Saint Mary Career Scoring Record

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Connor Libis is the all-time leading scorer in Dell Rapids Saint Mary basketball history.

He need only look at his coach to see the next in line.

Libis scored 27 to lead the 4th ranked Cardinals to a 77-52 victory over visiting Estelline-Hendricks. In the process Libis broke the previous career scoring mark of his head coach, Colby Fitzgerald, with a third quarter three. Fitzgerald’s previous mark was 2,294 points, with Libis now standing at 2,298 and counting.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and to see the record breaking hoop!

