Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive sets donation record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 25th annual “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive event set a new record this year. The Community Blood Bank collected a record 1,071 total donations, which will save up to 3,213 lives in the Sioux Falls community.

“We called upon our residents for assistance during one of the key times of the year when our local blood supply is at its lowest levels. This year was even more concerning, with the COVID pandemic placing additional pressures on collections and usage at local hospitals, it was uncertain if we would reach our goal and provide the needs of patients in our growing city. Once again, the residents of our great city came forward to impact lives and provide hope to our hospital patients; families, neighbors and friends,” Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg said.

The blood drive event was held December 28th through January 8th. It was a friendly competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Donors designate their donation to the department of their choice.

The final tally places the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue with 561 donation votes and the Sioux Falls Police Department with 510 donation votes.

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue won this year’s contest. They will present a $700.00 check to the Children’s Home Society, compliments of Citibank of Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Police Department will present a $300 check to the Children’s Home Society.

“We are grateful for the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department, event sponsors and all of the donors that provide a special gift to our community through blood donation during the holidays. We continue to see a strong growth for the need for blood donations in Sioux Falls, Versteeg said.

If you missed an opportunity to donate blood during the Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive event, The Community Blood Bank says people can still help. January is National Blood Donor Month. Go to cbblifeblood.org and select “events” for a listing of drives in the area and schedule your donation.

Community Blood Bank is a non-profit, cooperative of Avera McKennan Hospital and Sanford Medical Center. Community Blood Bank is the sole provider of blood and blood products to 36 local hospitals, including Sanford Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital, Sanford Children’s Hospital, Sanford Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital, Avera Specialty Hospital, V.A. Medical Center and Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota.

