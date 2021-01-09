How surveillance cameras help local police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In talking to Sioux Falls police today, they said - now that cameras are becoming more common not just at businesses but at homes as well, one of the first things officers do at a crime scene is look around to see if there are cameras nearby.

“It used to be that you just had some businesses, and you think about casinos and convenience stores that would have it, back then it was on some VHS tapes now things have progressed it’s all-digital, there’s tons of different businesses that have multiple cameras instead of just maybe one or two,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

In talking to a local security company, they recently accessed footage of a robbery that happened the other day, to help police in their investigation.

“In the particular instance where we pulled video today, it wasn’t even that place that got broken into. Our client had cameras, they parked near it and drove through it. So, where the person was at had nothing to do with were, we had cameras,” said Jason Foss, owner of Foss Security.

Even if authorities can’t identify people in videos from surveillance cameras, they have found other ways to use the footage.

“There is time when we have suspects and we can’t identify them, then we’ll turn around and release those to the public. Traditionally we do that on social media, but we have also sent them to traditional media outlets as well,” said Clemens

