Mankato Hands Augustana First Loss

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - MANKATO, Minn. – The Augustana men’s basketball team dropped its first contest of the season Friday night, a 72-67 setback at Minnesota State to open NSIC action.

The Vikings overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to tie the game at 65 with 54 seconds remaining, but were unable to get over the final hump in the loss.

Augustana (2-1, 0-1 NSIC) was trailing 65-58 with 2:07 on the clock before a 7-0 run put AU in position to sneak away with the win. Jameson Bryan scored a layup to start the run while Tyler Riemersma did the same one possession later.

After forcing Minnesota State (2-1, 1-0 NSIC) to a missed layup, Bennett Otto hit Bryan for a fast-break 3-point basket to knot the score at 65 and the clock showing 54 seconds remaining.

After a Minnesota State timeout, Quincy Anderson hit a 3-point basket of his own to break the tie and the Vikings were unable to tie or take the lead in the final 36 seconds.

Augustana was forced to come from behind after the Mavericks closed the first half on a 17-2 run and 34-23 lead. The MSU run began after the Vikings grabbed their first, and only, lead of the game. Michael Schaefer scored on a jumper in the paint to give AU an early 19-17 lead. That was followed by an Otto basket with 5:56 remaining in the first half.

The shooting went cold for the remainder of the half, allowing Minnesota State to go on its run.

Riemersma, the reigning NSIC South Division Player of the Week, led Augustana with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Adam Dykman added 12 points while Bryan added 11, all in the second half. Augustana shot 35.2 percent for the game after shooting just 25 percent in the first half.

Anderson led Minnesota State with 16 points as the Mavericks finished shooting 40.3 percent from the field.

Augustana will look to avenge its loss Saturday as the two squads meet again at 2 p.m. in Mankato.

-RECAP COURTESY AU ATHLETICS, HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY KEYC

