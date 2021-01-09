Mike Miller Returns To Corn Palace As Head Coach

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the Corn Palace comes up the first person often mentioned is Mike Miller. He lit the place up for Gary Munsen’s Kernels, scoring more than 1700 career points and winning a pair of state titles on his way to a long NBA career.

More than 20 years later, things come full circle for the Mitchell native as he returned to the Corn Palace AS a head coach.

Miller brought his Houston High School (TN) team into the Corn Palace and the squad that includes his son’s Mason and Maverick defeated Lower Brule 93-44 on Friday night in boy’s prep hoops action. Mason Miller scored 14 while Johnathan Lawson led all scorers with 22.

Miller’s Houston team will play Brandon Valley tomorrow at 4 PM at the Sanford Pentagon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.