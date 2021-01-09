Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota reported 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 43 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 5,663 since the pandemic began.

The state has reported more than 434,000 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials have been watching for a possible increase in cases following holiday travel, but they have said it’s too early to draw conclusions.

Meanwhile, a group advocating for young athletes to get back to playing sports has sued Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to repeal a mandate that requires high school and youth athletes to wear masks during practices and games.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.