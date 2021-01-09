Northern State Baffles Bemidji State
Wolves Reach 3-0 After 71-57 Win
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - Holding a lead for a majority of the game, the No. 7 Northern State University men’s basketball team defeated Bemidji State. The Wolves shot a season high 46.7% from beyond the arc, knocking down seven made threes.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 71, BSU 57
Records: NSU 3-0 (1-0 NSIC), BSU 1-2 (0-1 NSIC)
Attendance: 69
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern tallied 37 points in the first and 34 in the second, out-scoring the Beavers by 14 in the win
- The Wolves shot 41.7% from the floor, 46.7% from the 3-point line, and 73.7% from the foul line
- They tallied 30 points in the paint, 34 rebounds, 13 assists, nine steals, and four blocks
- NSU notched a season high 16 fast break points and held the Beavers to shooting percentages of 33.9 from the floor and 28.6 from beyond the arc
- Three Wolves scored in double figures, led by Mason Stark with a season high 27
- Parker Fox tallied his second double-double of the season, matching his season high with 11 rebounds
- Tommy Chatman, Andrew Kallman, and Fox shared the wealth dishing four, three, and three assists
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Mason Stark: 27 points, 60.0 FG%, 4 rebounds
- Parker Fox: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals, 3 assists
- Jordan Belka: 12 points, 57.1 FG%, 100.0% 3-pt FG%, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
UP NEXT-Northern continues action against the Beavers tomorrow afternoon, with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.
-RECAP COURTESY NSU ATHLETICS, HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY LAKELAND PBS
