Northern State Baffles Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - Holding a lead for a majority of the game, the No. 7 Northern State University men’s basketball team defeated Bemidji State. The Wolves shot a season high 46.7% from beyond the arc, knocking down seven made threes.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 71, BSU 57

Records: NSU 3-0 (1-0 NSIC), BSU 1-2 (0-1 NSIC)

Attendance: 69

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern tallied 37 points in the first and 34 in the second, out-scoring the Beavers by 14 in the win

The Wolves shot 41.7% from the floor, 46.7% from the 3-point line, and 73.7% from the foul line

They tallied 30 points in the paint, 34 rebounds, 13 assists, nine steals, and four blocks

NSU notched a season high 16 fast break points and held the Beavers to shooting percentages of 33.9 from the floor and 28.6 from beyond the arc

Three Wolves scored in double figures, led by Mason Stark with a season high 27

Parker Fox tallied his second double-double of the season, matching his season high with 11 rebounds

Tommy Chatman, Andrew Kallman , and Fox shared the wealth dishing four, three, and three assists

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT-Northern continues action against the Beavers tomorrow afternoon, with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

-RECAP COURTESY NSU ATHLETICS, HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY LAKELAND PBS

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.