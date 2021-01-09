NorthWestern Energy names new natural gas plant after late State Rep. Glanzer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NorthWestern Energy is naming its new natural gas plant near Huron in honor of the late State Representative Bob Glanzer, who died from COVID-19.

The new 58-megawatt natural gas plant will be located near Huron and will officially be named the Bob Glanzer Generating Station.

Rep. Glanzer was elected to the South Dakota House in 2016 and died in April 2020 from COVID-19 complications. NorthWestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe says Rep. Glanzer worked to expand the economic development of the Huron area.

“We couldn’t do this without an exceptional partnership with South Dakota and with communities, including Huron. Bob Glanzer exemplified the spirit of partnership and getting good work done that makes South Dakota successful. It is fitting that the Bob Glanzer Generating Station is a flexible capacity resource that will provide energy as needed 24/7 for NorthWestern Energy’s South Dakota customers for many decades,” said Rowe.

Glanzer’s wife, Penny, and his son, NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager Tom Glazer, called the announcement humbling.

“Dad owned about 9 acres near the plant where he had horses, a roping arena and entertained many people with his team of horses and his restored chuckwagon and just did his cowboy thing,” said Tom Glanzer. “It’s a fitting spot that will see economic growth for years to come and an honor to recognize what he did for the community he loved.”

The commercial operation of the Bob Glanzer Generating Station is scheduled for the end of 2021.

