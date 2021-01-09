Advertisement

Police investigate fatal crash in Madison

AP
AP(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake County officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, a 2004 Buick LeSabre collided with a 2009 Chevy Impala at the intersection of SD Highway 19 and 241st street.

The 69-year-old male passenger of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The 61-year-old female driver was taken to the hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries

Both the 16-year-old males in the Chevy Impala were taken to the hospital for minor injuries from the crash.

All four people were wearing seat belts.

No names have been released and this crash is still being investigated.

