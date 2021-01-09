Advertisement

Right-wing extremists vow to return to D.C. for inauguration

Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trump supporters with extremist views say they plan to return to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

According to a report by NBC News, the pro-Trump supporters are using online platforms to encourage people to gather in the nation’s capital on January 19, one day before the inauguration.

They say they will be armed, and their numbers will be unmatched by the army or police.

“There is growing concern that violent extremists are emboldened by the breach of the Capitol, which means the clock is ticking on taking down the most influential incites of violence before they act again,” said Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI assistant director and NBC News national security analyst.

Federal and local law enforcement have made dozens of arrests so far in connection with Wednesday’s Capitol breach and for violations of the curfew that followed.

The Secret Service, which is supervising security for the inauguration, could not immediately be reached for comment. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, referred NBC News to the Secret Service.

