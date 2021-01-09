South Dakota reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths in the state Saturday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,570 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,040 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 102,901. Of that total, 96,291 residents are considered recovered.

There is currently 234 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 8.4% of staffed hospital beds and 23.1% of ICU beds in the state. 39% of hospital beds and 32.4% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,871 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

